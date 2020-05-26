Ryanair will operate 40% of flights from July...

On Tuesday, lowcost airline Ryanair confirmed its plans to restore 40% of its flights from 1 July.

Earlier this month, Ryanair announced that it was planning to restore up to 40% of its flights, if government restrictions on intra-EU flights would be lifted. Now, the company confirmed its plans after Spain announced that it will welcome tourists from July.

“After 4 months of lockdown, we welcome these moves by governments in Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus to open their borders, remove travel restrictions and scrap ineffective quarantines,” the company’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, said in a statement.

“Ryanair will be offering daily flights from countries all over northern Europe including Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Holland and Germany to the key holiday airports of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Cyprus from 1 July,” he added.

Upon our return to flying, face masks will be mandatory on all our flights – here’s why they play an important role in reducing the spread of COVID-19 🛫😷 pic.twitter.com/XUxovGnTNb — Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 25, 2020



From 1 July, the company will operate up to 1,000 daily flights. “All flights will operate with new health guidelines in place, which will require all passengers (and Ryanair crews) to wear face masks at all times in the airport terminals and on board our aircraft, in compliance with EU guidelines,” Wilson added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times