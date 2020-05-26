 
Ryanair will operate 40% of flights from July
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 May, 2020
Latest News:
Ryanair will operate 40% of flights from July...
Over 5.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide...
Belgium in Brief: New Metro? New Lockdown?...
Children could sit closer together in class from...
Germany considers lifting travel warnings for 31 countries...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 May 2020
    Ryanair will operate 40% of flights from July
    Over 5.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide
    Belgium in Brief: New Metro? New Lockdown?
    Children could sit closer together in class from June
    Germany considers lifting travel warnings for 31 countries
    Former police union boss fined for putting wife on union payroll
    Belgian webshops catching up with foreign competitors
    Coronavirus: 198 new infections, 39 hospital admissions in Belgium
    WHO drops antimalarial drug from global coronavirus trials
    Over 8% of Belgian healthcare workers present Covid-19 antibodies
    200 Brussels bars and restaurants ask to extend terraces
    Luxembourg to reopen HoReCa and cinemas
    Antwerp nursing home hit by new coronavirus outbreak
    Solidarity and innovation key as economies settle into post-coronavirus realities
    ‘Strict measures’ prevent coronavirus outbreaks in Belgian abattoirs
    Youth federations relieved that summer camps are allowed
    Brussels is one step closer to a new metro line
    STIB wants to test all employees after death of driver
    Landlords oppose extended ban on evictions in Brussels
    Motorhomes: ‘personal bubble on wheels’ see booming sales
    View more

    Ryanair will operate 40% of flights from July

    Tuesday, 26 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Tuesday, lowcost airline Ryanair confirmed its plans to restore 40% of its flights from 1 July.

    Earlier this month, Ryanair announced that it was planning to restore up to 40% of its flights, if government restrictions on intra-EU flights would be lifted. Now, the company confirmed its plans after Spain announced that it will welcome tourists from July.

    “After 4 months of lockdown, we welcome these moves by governments in Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus to open their borders, remove travel restrictions and scrap ineffective quarantines,” the company’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, said in a statement.

    Related News:

     

    “Ryanair will be offering daily flights from countries all over northern Europe including Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Holland and Germany to the key holiday airports of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Cyprus from 1 July,” he added.


    From 1 July, the company will operate up to 1,000 daily flights. “All flights will operate with new health guidelines in place, which will require all passengers (and Ryanair crews) to wear face masks at all times in the airport terminals and on board our aircraft, in compliance with EU guidelines,” Wilson added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times