Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels Airlines

A number of conditions are attached to the state aid, including the company’s anchoring at Brussels Airport and a sustainable future for the company – two points that are very important for the airport, the spokeswoman pointed out.
The Brussels Airport Company hopes that the airline will be able to overcome the crisis with the help of the new loan and that the future and employment of the company will be preserved. It also wants the airport’s network and hub function to be guaranteed, “which is also crucial for our country.”