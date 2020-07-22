Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airport officials are very satisfied with the agreement reached on Tuesday on the rescue plan for Brussels Airlines.

The airline will be able to count on a loan of €290 million over six years, granted by the Belgian authorities. Its parent company Lufthansa will also put €170 million on the table.

“Brussels Airlines is a crucial partner” for the airport, a spokeswoman said. “It is essential for our hub function, for our connectivity and for the direct and indirect jobs it generates.”

Related Articles

A number of conditions are attached to the state aid, including the company’s anchoring at Brussels Airport and a sustainable future for the company – two points that are very important for the airport, the spokeswoman pointed out.

The Brussels Airport Company hopes that the airline will be able to overcome the crisis with the help of the new loan and that the future and employment of the company will be preserved. It also wants the airport’s network and hub function to be guaranteed, “which is also crucial for our country.”

The Brussels Times