   
Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels Airlines
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels...
Ryanair will close its Frankfurt base after pilots...
US customs will carry out checks at Brussels...
Belgium in Brief: Towards A Second Peak?...
Pharmaceutical companies say they would sell coronavirus vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels Airlines
    Ryanair will close its Frankfurt base after pilots refuse to take pay cuts
    US customs will carry out checks at Brussels Airport
    Belgium in Brief: Towards A Second Peak?
    Pharmaceutical companies say they would sell coronavirus vaccine at a profit
    Over 200 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day again
    Second coronavirus peak in Belgium likely higher than the first, model shows
    Ghent university spin-off develops bio-ink to 3D print human tissue
    Up to 13 times more coronavirus infections than official numbers in United States
    Belgium’s average rises to 184 new coronavirus infections per day
    Mayors get manual on how to handle local outbreaks
    Contract tracers ask National Security Council to make event attendance lists mandatory
    11 different wolves spotted in Flanders in last two years
    Quotas aim to steer medical students into general practice
    Investigating the EU response to Covid-19
    Austria makes face masks in shops mandatory again
    Coronavirus infections are rising rapidly in the Netherlands
    Belgium’s governments meet to discuss rising coronavirus cases
    Belgian King urges young Belgians to ‘behave responsibly’
    Man dies after arrest in Antwerp: police send protesters home
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels Airlines

    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels Airport officials are very satisfied with the agreement reached on Tuesday on the rescue plan for Brussels Airlines.

    The airline will be able to count on a loan of €290 million over six years, granted by the Belgian authorities. Its parent company Lufthansa will also put €170 million on the table.

    “Brussels Airlines is a crucial partner” for the airport, a spokeswoman said. “It is essential for our hub function, for our connectivity and for the direct and indirect jobs it generates.”

    Related Articles

     

    A number of conditions are attached to the state aid, including the company’s anchoring at Brussels Airport and a sustainable future for the company – two points that are very important for the airport, the spokeswoman pointed out.

    The Brussels Airport Company hopes that the airline will be able to overcome the crisis with the help of the new loan and that the future and employment of the company will be preserved. It also wants the airport’s network and hub function to be guaranteed, “which is also crucial for our country.”

    The Brussels Times