   
Hundreds of Belgian municipalities pass the new-case alarm threshold
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 July, 2020
Latest News:
Uber Eats will start delivering groceries in Belgium...
Poland to withdraw from EU Convention fighting violence...
Belgium in Brief: Who said Lockdown?...
Hundreds of Belgian municipalities pass the new-case alarm...
Rapid increase in Covid-19 infections is ‘worrying’, warns...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Uber Eats will start delivering groceries in Belgium from September
    Poland to withdraw from EU Convention fighting violence against women
    Belgium in Brief: Who said Lockdown?
    Hundreds of Belgian municipalities pass the new-case alarm threshold
    Rapid increase in Covid-19 infections is ‘worrying’, warns Crisis Centre
    Brussels’ lower coronavirus numbers could be due to underreporting
    Belgian average rises to 279 coronavirus infections per day
    Ryanair suffers €185 million net loss due to coronavirus
    Over a dozen horeca closures as Antwerp cracks down on social distancing
    Antwerp and West Flanders governors invited to National Security Council
    NSC to discuss local lockdowns and reducing social contacts
    Pandemic opens doors for Brussels bike entrepreneurs
    Co-founder and long-time chairman leaves Brussels Airlines
    Coronavirus: Mechelen cancels all public and private events
    Lockdown only solution for Antwerp, expert says
    Media pluralism under threat in Europe
    Italians face €1,000 fines for breaking face mask rules
    French ministers want €30 billion for ecological transition
    Officer punches young man who refuses to wear face mask
    Coronavirus: Antwerp limits contact bubble to 10 persons for four weeks
    View more
    Share article:

    Hundreds of Belgian municipalities pass the new-case alarm threshold

    Monday, 27 July 2020
    © Belga

    Over 100 municipalities in Belgium are on track to become local hotbeds of the new coronavirus, as they pass the alarm threshold of more than 20 new weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

    According to figures by federal health institute Sciensano, 101 municipalities across Belgium are on watch as the number of new infections continues to flare up.

    Antwerp is leading the board with a total of 567 new cases recorded in the past week alone, with Ranst and Borsbeek following suit, with 21 and 11 new infections in the past seven days, respectively.

    Related News:

     

    Per every 100,000 inhabitants, the municipalities of Antwerp, Ranst and Borsbeek each have 108, 110, and 101 new cases of the virus, breaking past the alarm threshold of 20 new cases for every 100,000 people in a 7-day period.

    Dozens of other municipalities are also well past that threshold, from the 88 recorded in the municipality of Boom —host to the famed Tomorrowland electronic music festival— to the 28 recorded in the small municipality of Villiers-la-Ville, some 20 kilometres northeast of Charleroi.

    As authorities keep their eyes fixed on the area in and around Antwerp, where some experts have said a local lockdown is the only way to rein in the soaring infection rates, new cases have begun to pop up elsewhere in Belgium in the past week.

    A total of 34 new infections were recorded in Charleroi and 28 in Liège, bumping up the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants there closer to the alarm threshold (17 and 14, respectively).

    In the capital, the municipalities of Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles, and Brussels 1000 have also recorded surges of new cases, with each recording 15, 13 and 24 new infections in the past seven days.

    Out of the three municipalities, Saint-Gilles is the only one who has so far passed the alarm threshold, currently having 26 new cases/100,000 inhabitants, with Anderlecht and Brussels 1000 currently both holding at 13.

    At a new National Security Council meeting which kicked off at 9:00 AM on Monday, government representatives are expected to discuss measures to rein in the looming new wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with leaders expected to discuss local lockdowns and reduction of social bubbles.

    On Monday, Belgium’s new average for new daily coronavirus cases rose again, now sitting at 279 new cases per day over a 7-day period.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times