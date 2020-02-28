 
Public and private sector to work together to counter cyber-attacks
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Latest News:
Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly...
Public and private sector to work together to...
The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music...
Worldline: No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible...
European Commission alarmed by growing racism in Europe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly airstrike
    Public and private sector to work together to counter cyber-attacks
    The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music venues
    Worldline: No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible the night of March 1 to 2
    European Commission alarmed by growing racism in Europe
    Half of Brussels post offices have no Dutch-speaking staff
    Belgium orders face masks as it prepares for coronavirus spread
    Brussels Airlines scraps 30% of flights to Northern-Italy amid coronavirus fears
    Brussels Mobility brings in 3D scanners to study road surfaces
    Belgian supermarkets to sell more unpackaged fruit and vegetables
    Storms Ciara and Dennis gave a boost to wind energy production
    Brussels Airport passengers face hours of queueing amid work to rule action 
    Belgian universities aim to combat the ‘eternal student’
    Rainfall uncovers 50 shells and grenades near WWI Flemish battlefield
    Oil prices in free fall, lowest levels in more than a year
    First coronavirus confirmed in the Netherlands
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    Here’s what’s new in Belgium on March 1
    Coronavirus: EU’s strategy for containing the virus
    Green hydrogen plant in to be built in Zeebrugge by 2023
    View more

    Public and private sector to work together to counter cyber-attacks

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    © Pexels

    Companies and local authorities have agreed to work together to create an information network aimed at reacting faster and more effectively to the growing number of cyber-attacks.

    This week saw an information day in Aalter in West Flanders organised by the Flemish ICT Organisation (VICTOR) and Exello, the organisation of general directors of cities and municipalities.

    On the agenda, the growing number of cyber-attacks suffered by companies, administrations and individuals. According to the Centre for Cybersecurity, there were three times more such attacks in 2109 than in the previous year.

    Attacks take many forms. Among the most popular phishing attempts, where the attackers try to obtain information such as passwords or bank details, and ransomware, in which computers are blocked remotely until the victim pays a ransom.

    Recently, both the West Flanders manufacturer of weaving machines Picanol and the local authority in Willebroek were victims of ransomware attacks.

    The new Quick Responsive Community (QRC) would form a network to which victims could report an attack or attempted attack, and which would allow them to obtain rapid information on how to react and what not to do.

    Applications for membership of the QRC are now open on the website of VICTOR.

    Federal home affairs minister Pieter De Crem, who is also mayor of Aalter, opened the information day. He told the audience that the government is determined to fight the problem of cyber-attacks.

    The most recent development is the Quick Reaction Force that is able to intervene in cases of cyber-attack in all of Belgium,” he said. “The focus there is on critical infrastructure and vital sectors like the nuclear power plant at Doel or the Port of Antwerp. And the same applies to this new unit as applies to our police services: here too we are looking for good and motivated professionals to join the team.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job