 
European Commission moves to save summer tourism
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020
Latest News:
European Commission moves to save summer tourism...
Belgian space telescopes to photograph the sun...
‘Diplomatic incident’: Luxembourg critical of Belgium’s nuclear plans...
Coronavirus: Exit phase 2 starts as planned from...
Brussels first ‘tram-buses’ to run from June...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    European Commission moves to save summer tourism
    Belgian space telescopes to photograph the sun
    ‘Diplomatic incident’: Luxembourg critical of Belgium’s nuclear plans
    Coronavirus: Exit phase 2 starts as planned from 18 May
    Brussels first ‘tram-buses’ to run from June
    Second home owner demands damages for ban on visiting his beach apartment
    Coronavirus: British economy suffers worst quarter since 2008
    Belgium’s Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:30 PM
    Iceland to offer coronavirus test to tourists as borders reopen
    Belgium’s Security Council debates reopening schools and markets
    Belgium in Brief: Time To Get A Haircut
    Lockdown: Belgian independents given over €1 billion in replacement income
    Coronavirus: 82 new deaths, 70 hospital admissions in Belgium
    A second lockdown would be ‘a bloodbath’ warns employers’ federation
    Brussels hairdressers eager to reopen
    Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15 June
    Brussels public transport disrupted for third day in a row
    ‘World’s best beer’ is back on sale in Belgium
    Coronavirus: over 6,000 children could die a day due to struggling health systems
    Doctors who share patient details with corona tracers could be prosecuted
    View more

    European Commission moves to save summer tourism

    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The European Commission on Wednesday called on EU member states to gradually reopen internal borders where the health situation allows.

    The Commission presented a series of recommendations to “offer people the chance to get some well-needed rest, relaxation and fresh air.” 

    “As soon as the health situation allows, people should be able to catch up with friends and family, in their own EU country or across borders, with all the safety and precautionary measures needed in place,” the Commission said. 

    The Commission called for “a common approach to restoring free movement and lifting restrictions at EU internal borders in a gradual and coordinated way.”

    Related Articles

     

    The Commission also published guidelines for the safe transport of passengers and criteria for health protocols that hotels and other forms of accommodation should follow in order to protect the health of guests and employees.

    In particular, the Commission stressed the need for sufficient capacity in health systems – for the local population and for tourists – and for reliable surveillance, monitoring and testing capabilities, as well as contact tracing.

    The Commission also insisted on the possibility of using vouchers in case of cancellation of transport tickets or package tours, pushing to make vouchers more attractive than cash refunds for tour operators in urgent need of liquidity.

    Freely accepted vouchers should be protected against the insolvency of the issuer, have a minimum validity period of 12 months and be redeemable after a maximum of one year if they are not used.

    Travellers should also be given sufficient flexibility, allowing them to keep the same travel itinerary with identical service conditions or to conclude a package travel contract providing for the same type of services or of equivalent quality. Vouchers should also be transferable to another traveller. 

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job