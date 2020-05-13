 
Swiss borders with France, Germany, Austria reopen 15 June
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020
    Swiss borders with France, Germany, Austria reopen 15 June

    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Switzerland’s borders with France, Germany and Austria will reopen on 15 June, Swiss Federal Councillor Karin Keller Sutter announced on Wednesday.

    The councillor made her comments following a Federal Council meeting. The positive development of the coronavirus pandemic makes this possible.

    This decision was taken jointly with the interior ministers of the three countries concerned, Keller-Sutter said. France, Germany and Austria are currently in a period of deconfinement and have an epidemiological situation similar to Switzerland. The Federal Council will specify the details of this emergency response on 27 May.

    The Federal Department of Justice and Police is also in contact with Italy, the councillor added. The situation there is different compared to that in Switzerland’s three other neighbouring countries. Traffic within Italy is still restricted, and it is still difficult to say when its borders will open. 

    Earlier on Wednesday, Austria’s Minister of Tourism Elisabeth Köstinger had already announced that Austria and Germany would reopen their common border.

    The Brussels Times

