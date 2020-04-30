A recovering Eden Hazard could play again by June

Belgian footballer Eden Hazard is recovering well and could be ready to play in June if La Liga, the Spanish football league, were to restart, according to Spanish sports daily AS.

The Real Madrid winger underwent surgery on his right ankle on 5 March and has been making steady progress. “Hazard went running for the first time a few days ago and plays football every day with his children in his backyard,” AS reported.

He also received a visit from a Real Madrid physiotherapist at his home to do exercises with him.

Related Articles

Hazard missed the start of his debut season at Real Madrid due to an injury. He was then sidelined between early December and early February due to an ankle injury. Hazard has played 15 games with one goal and five assists wearing the Madrid jersey.

Real Madrid is second in La Liga, two points behind FC Barcelona. In the Champions League, Real lost the first leg of their Round of 16 tie against Manchester City (1-2).

The Brussels Times