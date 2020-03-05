 
Eden Hazard has ‘successfully undergone’ surgery
Thursday, 05 March, 2020
  Twitter
  Facebook
    Share article:
    Eden Hazard has ‘successfully undergone’ surgery

    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian football player Eden Hazard has “successfully undergone” surgery on Thursday in Dallas, USA, for a fracture of his right fibula distal.

    His surgery went perfectly, according to an official statement on Real Madrid’s website on Thursday.

    The medical services of the Spanish football club supervised the operation. “Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all clear to begin his rehabilitation process,” the club said.

    The duration of his unavailability remains unknown.

    The Brussels Times

