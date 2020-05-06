 
Spanish football league president on return to training
Wednesday, 06 May, 2020
    Spanish football league president on return to training

    Wednesday, 06 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Javier Tebas, the president of the Spanish professional football league, addressed concerns on Wednesday of players and coaching staff worried about a return to training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    “There are more risks in going to the pharmacy than in training,” Tebas told Spanish media on Wednesday in response to a statement by the players and coaching staff of Basque club SD Eibar on Tuesday.

    “We are afraid to start an activity in which we won’t be able to respect the first recommendation of all the experts, social distancing,” Eibar’s statement said. “We are afraid that by doing what we love most, we could catch the virus, infect our families and friends and even contribute to a new epidemic, with the terrible consequences this would have for the whole population”.

    Tebas said he understood their concern but added that “we are taking many precautions for a safe and controlled return.”

    LaLiga, as the league is known, has implemented a four-phase programme: screening tests, solo training, training in small groups and training for the whole team. The aim is to restart the season from 13 June.

    The league sent out a 24-page medical protocol in an effort to make the training environments as safe for the players as possible, outlining best practices for clubs to follow and informing the clubs of their obligations to test players three times before the season resumes.

    On Tuesday, Real Madrid began its tests. Players from FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are expected to begin the process on Wednesday. 

    The Brussels Times

