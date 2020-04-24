Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson ‘on very good form’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recovery from the new coronavirus (Covid-19) is going well, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.

“I spoke to him yesterday, he’s on very good form and is clearly recovering,” Hancock told Sky News.

“I’m sure he’ll come back as soon as his doctors recommend it,” he said, but “that decision is for the Prime Minister in consultation with his doctors.” Hancock would not confirm a report by The Telegraph that Johnson would be back in office on Monday.

Johnson was discharged from hospital on 12 April and is recovering at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country house in Buckinghamshire, with his fiancée Carrie Symonds.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Johnson earlier this week. “He looked incredible. I was actually surprised,” Trump said at a press conference on Thursday. “He’s like old Boris. Phenomenal energy. Phenomenal dynamism.”

The British government is currently ruling out easing its lockdown measures, in effect since 23 March, and has not provided details on a strategy for the end of the lockdown. The UK is currently facing the peak of the disease and it is “too early” to relax the measures in place for fear of suffering a “second wave,” according to Hancock.

On the other hand, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that any lifting of measures in Scotland is likely to be phased – with some measures remaining in place into next year, “or beyond”.



Update: This story has been updated to clarify the position of Scotland regarding any potential lifting of lockdown measures.