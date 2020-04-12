 
Boris Johnson says he ‘owes his life’ to the NHS
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
    Boris Johnson says he ‘owes his life’ to the NHS

    Sunday, 12 April 2020
    Credit: Boris Johnson/ Twitter

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been in hospital for a week because of the new coronavirus, thanked the National Health Service (NHS) on Sunday for saving his life.

    “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” Johnson said in his first official statement since he was admitted to intensive care on Monday.

    Diagnosed positive for the virus at the end of March, Johnson is to date the only high-powered head of government to have been contaminated by the virus, which has caused almost 10,000 deaths in the United Kingdom.

    The Prime Minister’s thanks come at a time when dissatisfaction among healthcare workers is growing, particularly with the cruel lack of protective equipment. The largest nurses’ union, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), has advised nurses to refuse to work “as a last resort” if they face a serious lack of protective equipment, although it is aware that this is “a difficult step” for them.

    The Brussels Times

