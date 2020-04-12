Boris Johnson says he ‘owes his life’ to the NHS

Diagnosed positive for the virus at the end of March, Johnson is to date the only high-powered head of government to have been contaminated by the virus, which has caused almost 10,000 deaths in the United Kingdom.
The Prime Minister’s thanks come at a time when dissatisfaction among healthcare workers is growing, particularly with the cruel lack of protective equipment. The largest nurses’ union, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), has advised nurses to refuse to work “as a last resort” if they face a serious lack of protective equipment, although it is aware that this is “a difficult step” for them.