China fears a resurgence of coronavirus in Wuhan...

The city of Wuhan (China) plans to test its entire population of 11 million residents for the new coronavirus, as new cases have raised fears of a resurgence of the infection, Chinese media report.

Each of the city’s 13 districts has ten days to prepare for the testing, according to a circular from the city hall distributed on the website of The Paper, a Shanghai-based media company.

The screening will be done with nucleic acid (genetic information), the circular said. The deadline for testing the entire population is not specified. The plan “is subject to further tests,” said a municipal official quoted by the daily Global Times.

Related Articles

The information comes as the city reported six new cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) on Sunday and Monday, the first in more than a month. All the new cases are elderly people living in the same residence in Dongxihu district.

Wuhan, where the outbreak began late last year, went into lockdown on 23 January. Due to a drastic drop in the number of infections, the quarantine was lifted on 8 April.

Wuhan was heavily affected by coronavirus, counting 3,869 deaths out of more than 4,600 registered in the country. China has counted 84,450 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Belgium, which entered phase 1B of its deconfinement on Monday, has counted 53,779 confirmed cases and 8,761 deaths as of Tuesday.

The Brussels Times