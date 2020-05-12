 
China fears a resurgence of coronavirus in Wuhan
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020
Latest News:
Flemish schools futher reduce pupils returning to class...
Exit strategists ignore mobility impact, Belgian experts warn...
Ryanair flights from Brussels and Charleroi to resume...
Brussels Airlines to cut 1,000 jobs amid coronavirus...
China fears a resurgence of coronavirus in Wuhan...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 May 2020
    Flemish schools futher reduce pupils returning to class
    Exit strategists ignore mobility impact, Belgian experts warn
    Ryanair flights from Brussels and Charleroi to resume in July
    Brussels Airlines to cut 1,000 jobs amid coronavirus slump
    China fears a resurgence of coronavirus in Wuhan
    Belgium in Brief: On To Phase 2?
    EU auditors: European Investment Advisory Hub underspent its budget
    Coronavirus: 65 new deaths, 43 hospital admissions in Belgium
    De Lijn staff threaten to strike over safety rules
    Brussels pours half a million into new cycling infrastructure
    Belgium’s Security Council will discuss exit phase 2 on Wednesday
    Spain: 14-day quarantine for incoming travellers
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies plan to dismiss nearly 200,000 employees
    Cultural deconfinement plan ‘in preparation’ in Belgium
    The City of Brussels has so far distributed 22,000 masks
    Ryanair to resume 40% of flights in July
    Belgium extends bankruptcy freeze to curb economic fallout from Covid-19
    Man (37) kills wife in front of their 3 children in Uccle
    STIB network hit by strike for second straight day
    Lockdown party with 17 people shut down in Brussels
    View more

    China fears a resurgence of coronavirus in Wuhan

    Tuesday, 12 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The city of Wuhan (China) plans to test its entire population of 11 million residents for the new coronavirus, as new cases have raised fears of a resurgence of the infection, Chinese media report.

    Each of the city’s 13 districts has ten days to prepare for the testing, according to a circular from the city hall distributed on the website of The Paper, a Shanghai-based media company.

    The screening will be done with nucleic acid (genetic information), the circular said. The deadline for testing the entire population is not specified. The plan “is subject to further tests,” said a municipal official quoted by the daily Global Times.

    Related Articles

     

    The information comes as the city reported six new cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) on Sunday and Monday, the first in more than a month. All the new cases are elderly people living in the same residence in Dongxihu district.

    Wuhan, where the outbreak began late last year, went into lockdown on 23 January. Due to a drastic drop in the number of infections, the quarantine was lifted on 8 April.

    Wuhan was heavily affected by coronavirus, counting 3,869 deaths out of more than 4,600 registered in the country. China has counted 84,450 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    Belgium, which entered phase 1B of its deconfinement on Monday, has counted 53,779 confirmed cases and 8,761 deaths as of Tuesday.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job