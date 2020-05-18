 
Italy hits lowest death toll since lockdown started
Monday, 18 May, 2020
    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Italy hits lowest death toll since lockdown started
    Italy hits lowest death toll since lockdown started

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    © Belga

    The daily death toll from the Covid-19 in Italy fell below 100 for the first time in two months on Monday, according to official sources.

    Ninety-nine patients have died in the last 24 hours, according to the Protezione Civile, which deals with the prediction, prevention and management of emergency events.

    This is the lowest death toll since 9 March (97 deaths), when the country, hit hard by the outbreak of the new coronavirus, entered into containment. Italy has been heavily hit by coronavirus, counting a total of 225,435 confirmed cases and 31,908 deaths as of Sunday.

    The country – which was the first in the world to adopt total confinement of its population – began lifting restrictions on 4 May.

    Besides shops, cafés and terraces, St. Peter’s Basilica is allowing visitors again from Monday, but Mass will not take place there yet. However, there will be Mass in Milan’s Duomo cathedral at noon on Monday.

