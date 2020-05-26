Germany considers lifting travel warnings for 31 countries...

Germany wants to establish a number of common criteria in consultation with the European Union in order to maximally protect German tourists from getting infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19).
The lifting of the travel warning should boost cross-border tourism in Europe. Germany’s plan reportedly states that “the resurgence of tourism is important for travellers and the German travel industry, as well as for the economic stability of the countries they visit.”
The president of the French National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, and the president of the German Federal Parliament, Wolfgang Schäuble, called on Tuesday for the borders between European countries to be reopened as soon as possible.