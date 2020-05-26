Germany considers lifting travel warnings for 31 countries...

The German government wants to lift travel warnings for 31 European countries as of 15 June if the health situation allows it, the DPA press agency reported on Tuesday.

Great Britain, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein are on the list, along with the 26 EU countries, according to DPA. The German government is due to make a decision on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had issued a worldwide warning for tourist travel on 17 March due to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.

This global travel warning would make way for advice per destination, with the risk addressed country by country.

Germany wants to establish a number of common criteria in consultation with the European Union in order to maximally protect German tourists from getting infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The lifting of the travel warning should boost cross-border tourism in Europe. Germany’s plan reportedly states that “the resurgence of tourism is important for travellers and the German travel industry, as well as for the economic stability of the countries they visit.”

The president of the French National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, and the president of the German Federal Parliament, Wolfgang Schäuble, called on Tuesday for the borders between European countries to be reopened as soon as possible.

