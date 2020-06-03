Pope Francis condemns George Floyd death and violent protests

Pope Francis on Wednesday said that any form of racism was intolerable, in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

The Pope also condemned the violent reactions that followed.

“My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form,” he said.

“At the same time, we have to recognise that violence is self-destructive and self-defeating,” the Pope warned. “Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost.”

The Pope is following the social unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd with great concern, he said.

The protests are not limited to the United States, however, with a Black Lives Matter demonstration occurring in Brussels on Monday and a rally that led to incidents in Paris on Tuesday.

Pope Francis is praying “for the repose of George Floyd and all those who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism.”

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times