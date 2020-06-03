 
Pope Francis condemns George Floyd death and violent protests
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 June, 2020
Latest News:
Pope Francis condemns George Floyd death and violent...
Coronavirus: ‘illegal’ to make client registers mandatory in...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Wants A Drink...
Belgian ex-professor risks prison for sexually harassing students...
Latvia lifts traveller quarantine, but not for Belgians...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 03 June 2020
    Pope Francis condemns George Floyd death and violent protests
    Coronavirus: ‘illegal’ to make client registers mandatory in bars and restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Wants A Drink
    Belgian ex-professor risks prison for sexually harassing students
    Latvia lifts traveller quarantine, but not for Belgians
    Incidents in Paris after rally against police violence
    Scheldt pollution accident: almost all fish saved in Flemish waters
    Coronavirus: new cases drop to 70, 31 new hospital admissions
    No fines as hundreds flout lockdown rules for ‘mini festival’ in Brussels park
    Emmanuel André: Contact tracing has room for improvement
    €93 million loss for Brussels Airlines in first quarter
    Lufthansa announces €2.1 billion net profit loss
    Belgian man has been receiving pizzas he never ordered for years
    Sword-wielding man halts metro traffic in Brussels
    First major trial since lockdown starts with unusual jury selection
    TUI to gradually reopen shops from 9 June
    Coronavirus: Belgium may test contacts of infected citizens twice
    De Lijn buses will cross the Dutch border again
    Belgians begin to kiss and shake hands again
    Coronavirus: hospital visits allowed again
    View more

    Pope Francis condemns George Floyd death and violent protests

    Wednesday, 03 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Pope Francis on Wednesday said that any form of racism was intolerable, in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

    The Pope also condemned the violent reactions that followed.

    “My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form,” he said.

    “At the same time, we have to recognise that violence is self-destructive and self-defeating,” the Pope warned. “Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost.”

    Related Articles

     

    The Pope is following the social unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd with great concern, he said.

    The protests are not limited to the United States, however, with a Black Lives Matter demonstration occurring in Brussels on Monday and a rally that led to incidents in Paris on Tuesday.

    Pope Francis is praying “for the repose of George Floyd and all those who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times