Three medieval coffins discovered in Ghent

Illustration picture shows the Gerard de Duivelsteen building in Gent pictured on Tuesday 29 October 2024. Credit: Belga

Three remarkably well-preserved medieval coffins containing human remains have been discovered in the Duivelsteen (Devil's castle) in Ghent, according to reports confirmed by the Flemish Heritage Agency.

The discovery was made accidentally during renovation work on the building’s first floor. The contractor had removed the flooring when they noticed what appeared to be a tomb, explained archaeologist Sam De Decker. Initial assumptions pointed to a recent burial, but it soon became clear that the coffins dated back centuries.

The remains are believed to belong to members of the Hieronymite religious order. De Decker noted that the coffins were found near the altar of a former church room, describing the location as highly unusual. Their position above a cellar helped preserve parts of hair, skin, and fabric.

Preliminary analysis indicates the remains are of elderly men who had a diet rich in protein, suggesting they were people of wealth and privilege. De Decker stressed the importance of treating the remains with respect, stating, “We do not display these kinds of findings. These were human beings who were carefully laid to rest.”

