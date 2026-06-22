Chance to win free tickets to see K-Pop band BTS in Brussels ends today

BTS band members Jimin, Jung Kook, j-hope, RM, SUGA, Jin and V. Credit: Ticketmaster/Live Nation

Fans of the South Korean band BTS have one last chance to win tickets to the group's concert in Brussels by entering a competition organised by the capital's transport operator STIB/MIVB.

The seven-member Grammy-nominated group are bringing their World Tour ‘ARIRANG’ to the capital’s King Baudouin Stadium on 1 and 2 July.

The tour marks the band’s long-awaited return to stages around the world and their first time performing in Belgium.

Ahead of the concert, STIB launched an online competition to give fans a chance to win two free tickets for the performance on 2 July. A total of five sets of two tickets will be awarded.

Anyone residing in Belgium who is at least 16 years old can enter the competition until 23:59 today.

Participants must answer two questions to enter the contest, including guessing how many people will participate in the STIB competition.

The winners will be determined and ranked based on their answers. In the event of a tie, the first participant to have answered all questions correctly will be considered the winner.

More information regarding the contest's terms and conditions can be found online.

Related News