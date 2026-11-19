The much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI video game was released overnight from Wednesday to Thursday on PlayStation 5 and Xbox, breaking several records in the first hours after its launch.

The game is estimated to have cost between €900 million and €1.36 billion to develop. Review aggregation website Metacritic gave it a score of 99 out of 100, based on around 100 reviews, making it the highest-rated game to date.

Since its launch, GTA VI has generated more than 2.6 million social media posts, according to monitoring site Visibrain. On Twitch, live streams of the game reached a record peak of 3.3 million concurrent viewers.

More than 17 million copies were sold ahead of release, generating more than €1.45 billion, according to research firm Sensor Tower. The game is priced at €80 or €100, depending on the edition.

British research company Omdia said sales could rise to €2.9 billion by the end of the year. If that happens, GTA VI would rank among the most successful cultural products ever released.

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Set in Vice City, a fictional city based on the US city of Miami, GTA Auto VI follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos and their criminal wheeling and dealing in the world of Leonida.

Players are provided with over 50 hours of gameplay in the main storyline, but the main selling point of the game is the large open-world map, with hundreds of side missions and places to explore.

An online version of the game, allowing players to play with and against each other, is expected to be released in 2027.

The first Grand Theft Auto game was released in 1997 as a 2D action-adventure game. Since then, six more sequels have been released, with several games receiving expansions.

Publisher Rockstar Games confirmed in 2022 that development for the eighth iteration in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto VI, was "well underway." The Edinburgh-based studio developing the game, Rockstar North, initially aimed to release the game in 2025, but this was delayed several times to allow for what the studio described as "extra polish" and "massive scope management."