The Recap: Corruption, Qvax & a Historic Mistake...

Europe tightens tax transparency laws for big multinationals: Europe has come one step closer to tackling tax evasion by endorsing a Transparency Law bill that will soon oblige big multinationals to publically declare what taxes they pay in each EU country.

Pandemic has fuelled sense of corruption among EU citizens, survey finds: The coronavirus crisis has fuelled a sense of corruption among citizens in the European Union, and in Belgium, 27% of people believe corruption increased in the previous 12 months.

Under-41s in Belgium can’t sign up for Johnson & Johnson vaccine in English: When registering on the Qvax vaccination reserve list, people aged between 18 and 40 are now also given the option to voluntarily indicate they want a Johnson & Johnson shot, but the necessary info is not (yet) available in English.

Another 93 children homeless in Brussels as emergency hotel’s capacity decreases: Around 150 people, including 93 children, lost the roof over their heads when the Samusocial hotel in the north of Brussels closed down at the end of last month.

Asylum seekers working as volunteers at West-Flanders vaccination centre: Twelve asylum seekers are helping a vaccination centre in Ieper, in West Flanders, which was struggling to find staff during working hours, by volunteering at the centre.

‘Historic mistake’: don’t scrap requirement to turn up to vote, experts warn: On Tuesday, a group of 20 Flemish political scientists warned again that abolishing the obligation to turn up to vote for local elections will weaken democracy, just ahead of the official vote in the Flemish parliament.

Two-thirds of Belgian population experience sexual violence, study shows: Two-thirds of the Belgian population (aged 16 to 69) have experienced sexual violence during their lifetime, according to a large-scale study by the universities of Ghent and Liège in cooperation with the National Institute of Criminalistics and Criminology.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau visits Pfizer site in Puurs: The Canadian Prime Minister thanked employees of the site for sending the 10 million doses to Canada, as well as Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo for the cooperation between the two countries during the coronavirus crisis.

New SNCB campaign touts international destinations: A new campaign from Belgian railway company SNCB is touting the international destinations available to people travelling from Belgium this summer.

