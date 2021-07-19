Belgium in Brief: Enormous Havoc Is Becoming Visible...

Five days after large parts of Belgium were hit by major floods caused by the heavy rainfall, Home Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden gave a state of play during a press conference on Monday morning.

“The water has largely receded, and the havoc is gradually becoming visible,” she said. “And that havoc is enormous.”

“This is one of the greatest natural disasters our country has ever known.”

However, experts, including climatologist Jean-Pascal van Ypersele (UCL), are warning that Belgium will see more of these extreme weather phenomena in the future.

According to Verlinden, “we have to be prepared, but there is no script for a water bomb like the one we just experienced.”

With access to the hardest-hit areas being restored, police services will concentrate on the structured search for victims in the rubble, according to Commissioner General of the Federal Police, Marc De Mesmaeker.

As it stands, the official death toll in Belgium is 31, but that number is still expected to go up in the coming days, he said.

Of the bodies which have been found, 19 of them have now been identified. “54 people are still hospitalised and are 127 presumed missing or unreachable.”

However, the worst moments often bring out the best in people, according to him.

“The many spontaneous expressions of help and support undoubtedly give us the courage to continue and persevere. Unity makes strength.”

What do you think? Let @johnstonjules know. Or @maithechini, since she wrote it today.

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Initially scheduled for Friday and then postponed because of the deadly floods which hit Belgium, the Consultative Committee meeting takes place today at 2:00 PM. Read more.

The floods in large parts of Belgium at the end of last week were “one of the greatest natural disasters our country has ever known,” stated Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden during a press conference on Monday. Read more.

People living in Belgium should not expect a big bang approach to the reopening of society after September 1, according to infectious disease expert and GEMS chair Erika Vlieghe. Read More.

From writers to actors, around 200 professionals working in Belgium’s cultural sector have signed an open letter in which they criticise the government’s handling of the hundreds of migrants on hunger strike in Brussels. Read More.

The federal government will today meet with representatives of the insurance industry in an attempt to ensure a rapid response to claims from those affected by the flooding of the past week. Read more.

The Brussels citizen’s committee tackled homelessness for its next issue, voting on 10 specific recommendations aimed at converting vacant buildings into housing options, as well as additional recommendations aimed at preventing homelessness in the first place. Read more.

It’s fair to say that if you have an interest in Belgian beer, you might recognise the name Cantillon.

If you do (or even if you don’t) here’s what you need to know before we start talking Cantillon, shooting corks, citrus beer, and how it all fits into the Zwanze Day event held by the last operating lambic brewery in Brussels. Read more.