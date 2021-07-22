   
Belgium in Brief: Ending The Hunger Strike
Thursday, 22 July, 2021
Belgium in Brief: Ending The Hunger Strike
    Belgium in Brief: Ending The Hunger Strike

    Thursday, 22 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    After almost two months, more than 400 undocumented people living in Brussels ended their hunger strike, for the time being.

    In a bid to get collective regularisation, the migrants had been striking since the end of May, but the action only gained real momentum across Belgium – and abroad – after four of the people on strike had their mouths sewn shut.

    As the situation of the hunger strikers worsened, and some announced they would also begin a thirst strike, some government parties even threatened to leave the federal government “within the hour” if one migrant died.

    However, on Wednesday, the migrant announced that they would make their way to the neutral zone, which was set up by Secretary of State for Migration Sammy Mahdi, as part of his efforts to mitigate the situation.

    Mahdi himself reacted to the provisional end of the hunger strike with relief.

    “For me, this was not a fight against people, but for the right policy,” he said on Twitter. “Hopefully, no one will be permanently injured by this.”

    However, Madi stressed that there still will not be a policy change.

    “I have had many meetings with them, to inform them about how we conduct policy. We made it clear to them that the policy will not change, and that they should realise that a hunger strike will not help,” he said.

    He emphasised that the only promise the government can make now is that all files will be treated “individually and with humanity,” and that an answer will be given very quickly.

    1. Missing persons: Chance of finding survivors has now gone

    The chance of still finding survivors among the debris of last weekend’s severe floods in Wallonia is now all but non-existent, according to Alain Remue, head of the country’s missing persons unit. Read more.

    2. ‘No new instructions or temporary solutions’ for hunger strikers, says Mahdi

    Following the announcement that the more than 400 undocumented migrants who had been on hunger strike for almost two months decided to stop their protest for now, State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi has said there still won’t be a policy change. Read more.

    3. Death toll after floods rises to 32 in Belgium, 18 people still missing

    Currently, the death toll after last week’s floods in Belgium has risen to 32 people on Wednesday, according to the latest update by the National Crisis Centre. Read More.

    4. As dust settles, flood damage becomes clear: Thousands need new home

    Exactly one week after heavy rainfall and deadly floods affected many parts of Belgium, the damage it caused in the most affected regions is becoming more clear. Read More.

    5. Employment growing for first time since start of pandemic

    The employment rate increased by 1.4% in June 2021 in comparison with January 2020, which marks the first growth in employment in Belgium since before the start of the coronavirus crisis. Read more.

    6. Belgium sends 150,000 vaccines to Tunisia as health situation deteriorates

    Belgium has announced it will be providing emergency aid to Tunisia by delivering 150,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, as the health situation in the country deteriorates. Read more.

    7. Research: Antibiotics show promise in fighting skin cancer

    Some antibiotics have shown promising results in fighting melanoma, a form of skin cancer, researchers from the university of Leuven report. Read more.