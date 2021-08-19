The Recap: Belgians Set Sights On Endurance Records...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

End of Covid crisis management phase could be near, Vandenbroucke says: Belgium could be nearing the end of the tunnel when it comes to coronavirus crisis management, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said ahead of Friday’s Consultative Committee.

EU ‘will have to talk with Taliban’ to prevent humanitarian crisis: The European Union will have to engage in dialogue with the Taliban as soon as possible to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster, according to the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

19-year-old Belgian to take off on possible record-breaking solo flight today: A 19-year-old with British-Belgian nationality will attempt to become the youngest woman – and the first Belgian – to fly around the world solo when she sets off on Wednesday.

Doctors advise against intensive sport after Covid vaccination: In the wake of three rare cardiac complications in young athletes who had recently been vaccinated against the coronavirus, doctors have strongly advised against intensive physical activity soon after receiving a vaccine dose.

Ten years ago, a pop festival turned to disaster: Ten years ago today, on Thursday 18 August 2011, the skies opened above the festival ground of Pukkelpop in Kiewit near Hasselt in Limburg, causing chaos across the country and leaving five people dead.

Small businesses shift towards long-term homeworking: The after-effects of the pandemic will remain visible in workplaces with four in ten small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to allow homeworking after the health crisis restrictions are lifted, a new survey shows.

Sports coach starts attempt to become first woman to swim Belgian coastline: Sports coach Marieke Blomme on Wednesday started her attempt at becoming the first woman ever to swim the entire Belgian coastline whilst breaking the current record by doing so in 18 hours.

Governor calls for heat cameras to detect migrant boats: The governor of West Flanders province has called for thermal cameras to be installed along the entire shoreline to detect the presence of migrants heading for the United Kingdom.

Belgian aircraft could land in Kabul on Friday: All three remaining aircraft to be used by the Belgian Defence Force for the evacuation of Afghanistan left Melsbroek military airport on Wednesday.

