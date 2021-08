Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Comparing vaccination rates in Brussels and Flanders like ‘comparing apples to oranges’: The vaccination coverage rate in Brussels continues its struggle to reach the levels seen in other Belgian regions, but according to Inge Neven, head of the Brussels Health Inspectorate, its rate should instead be compared with that of other big cities.

Belgian national sentenced to nine months for assisting human trafficking: A Belgian national has been found guilty in a Dunkirk court of involvement in people smuggling and has been sentenced to nine months in prison, without parole.

Public library in Mechelen named among best in world: The Predikheren library in Mechelen, Flanders, just missed out on being named the best new public library in the world in this year’s Public Library of the Year award.

Eurostar increases service as demand rises: Eurostar has announced on Thursday an increase in its service that links the UK with continental Europe by high-speed rail. The announcement was made in response to the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions that have lead to increased demand for travel.

Coronavirus tests have cost Belgian authorities €838 million: Since the start of the pandemic, at least 18 million coronavirus tests have been carried out in Belgium at a total cost of €838 million. The number of tests has rocketed in recent weeks as holiday-makers return.

46,000 Belgians refused an inheritance in the last year: In popular culture, the surviving family members gather around the notary’s desk to find out what the deceased has decided will become of his or her legacy.

Wallonia turns red on Covid travel map, Flanders still orange: Wallonia has now also coloured red on the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) Covid travel map, whilst Flanders remains orange.

First woman to swim Belgian coastline has broken record: Sports coach Marieke Blomme became the first woman to swim the entire Belgian coastline and broke the existing record by doing so in 18 hours and 45 minutes.

Afghan asylum applications rejected despite Taliban takeover: Afghan refugees in Belgium are still having their asylum applications rejected on the grounds that the situation in their country is safe, despite the takeover by the Taliban, De Standaard reports.

Vaccines: AstraZeneca and Pfizer lose effect with time: Two of the main vaccines against Covid-19 lose their effect against the virus as time goes on, according to a new study by scientists at Oxford University.

