Schoolboy has lucky escape as sand hole collapses on top of him at Flemish beach

Dorian, 13, from the East Flemish city of Deinze, dug a hole around 1.5 metres deep in Vosseslag beach in De Haan. Credit: Belga/ Thierry Roge

A teenage boy is recovering in hospital after becoming trapped beneath the sand when a hole he dug on a beach on the Belgian coast collapsed.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN), Dorian, 13, from the East Flemish city of Deinze, dug a hole around 1.5 metres deep in Vosseslag beach in De Haan.

While he was sitting inside it, the walls of the hole gave way, burying him beneath the sand.

His father told HLN he realised something was off when he could no longer see his son and discovered only the boy's feet protruding from the sand. He immediately called for help as beachgoers rushed to dig him out.

Several people joined the rescue effort using their hands and shovels, while the owner of a nearby beach bar brought additional equipment to help remove the sand. Dorian was eventually pulled free after being trapped for several minutes.

Lifeguards immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after finding Dorian was no longer breathing. He was then taken to AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, where doctors are caring for him and expect him to fully recover.

Speaking to HLN from hospital, the boy's father said doctors believe his son's good physical condition may have contributed to his survival. The teenager remains under observation but is reported to be alert and recovering well.

The family also expressed its gratitude to the beachgoers, lifeguards and emergency services who took part in the rescue, HLN reported.

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