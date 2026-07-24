Police release CCTV images after stabbing near Ghent festivities

Credit: Belgian Federal Police

Police have launched a public appeal for information after a stabbing near the Gentse Feesten city festival in Ghent left a 19-year-old man seriously injured.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, investigators are also looking into whether the attack could be connected to a fight that took place the previous night,

The incident happened on Monday, 20 July at around 09:45 on Rodetorenkaai, close to the area where the annual Ghent festivities are taking place. Two men allegedly attacked two people with a knife, leaving one victim, a 19-year-old man, seriously injured. His condition has since improved and he is no longer in a life-threatening condition.

Despite a large-scale search, including efforts by police on the water, the weapon used in the attack has not been found and the suspects remain at large. At the request of the investigating judge, the Federal Police issued a wanted notice this Friday.

Police are now looking for two suspects. The first man is described as being around 1.80 metres tall, with a normal build and dark braided hair with shaved sides. At the time of the attack, he was reportedly wearing a dark jacket with a silver zipper and brown or orange lining, worn inside out, along with dark low-rise trousers, a belt and a scarf or neck warmer covering his face.

The second suspect is also believed to be around 1.80 metres tall and was wearing dark trousers, a camouflage jacket, a dark cap and a face covering. Police said he cannot be clearly identified from the available images.

Possible connection with previous night’s fight

Investigators are also examining whether the stabbing may be linked to another violent incident that happened the night before.

A fight broke out between young people at around 03:00 on Monday near the intersection of Vrijdagmarkt and Baudelostraat in Ghent. Several bystanders filmed the confrontation, and police are asking anyone with video footage to come forward.

Anyone with images of the fight or information about the stabbing can contact police via opsporingen@police.belgium.eu or the free number 0800/30300.

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