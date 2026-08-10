Belgians rescued from spontaneous hike in Tyrol mountains

Illustrative image of emergency service vehicles. Credit: Belga

Thirty-six people, including young children from three families, were rescued on Monday after setting out without proper equipment on a spontaneous hike at 2,300 metres in the Tyrol mountains.

Local police said the group, from Belgium, Austria, the United Kingdom and the United States, had started their walk from the Wildspitzbahn station near Sölden.

The families, who knew each other, repeatedly found themselves on dangerous and impassable ground during the hike and at times strayed from the marked trail.

Two members of the group eventually called the emergency services.

Two rescue helicopters were sent to help them, while some people managed to reach the valley on foot.

The rescued hikers will have to cover the cost of the operation.

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