Belgian teenager drowns at lake in northern France

Google maps screenshot of the Domaine de loisirs de Watissart lake

A 14-year-old Belgian boy drowned on Monday at the Watissart leisure area in Jeumont, northern France, Belgian authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The teenager, from Binche in Hainaut, was on holiday with his family in the border region near Belgium, according to French daily La Voix du Nord.

The accident happened while he was diving with a group of teenagers from a six-metre cliff outside the supervised swimming areas in the leisure park's lake.

Emergency services, including firefighters and a mobile intensive care unit, were called to the scene at about 17:00.

After searching by boat, rescuers found the boy trapped at a depth of 15 metres.

He was brought back to the shore unconscious, but could not be revived, La Voix du Nord reported.

On Tuesday morning, Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and confirmed the death.

The ministry said it would not provide any further details because it concerned an individual case.

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