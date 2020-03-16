 
Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks...
Coronavirus: Antwerp cracks down on open restaurants...
Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases...
Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge...
The situation in France is ‘rapidly’ deteriorating...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Antwerp cracks down on open restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases
    Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge past 1,000
    The situation in France is ‘rapidly’ deteriorating
    Air France-KLM reduces flights by up to 90%
    Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases
    Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed
    Coronavirus: Brussels restaurants switch to delivery
    Coronavirus: citizens urged to donate face masks to hospitals
    PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the coronavirus without you’
    Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved
    Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for six months
    UK government defends wait and see approach
    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency
    Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland
    Danish government will pay 75% of threatened private sector salaries
    Coronavirus: More that Europe needs to do to stop the virus
    Jan Vertonghen’s family victim of violent burglary
    View more

    Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    The mouth masks will mainly be distributed among the health care providers. Credit: Belga

    Belgium will receive half a million mouth masks and 30,000 test kits in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) this week from the Alibaba Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation.

    The first 300,000 masks will arrive in Liège on Monday afternoon, the second part of the donation will follow later this week, according to Health Minister Maggie De Block.

    The mouth masks will mainly be distributed among the health care providers. “They are on the front lines in the fight against the new coronavirus, we have to protect them as much as possible,” said Health Minister Maggie De Block. “The extra test kits are also important, because they allow us to test people with suspicious symptoms as quickly as possible,” she added.

    The distribution will happen according to the needs on the ground, based on advice from the Risk Management Group.

    Related News:

     

    The donation of protective and testing equipment was made thanks to the personal intervention of the King, and with the support of the Walloon export and investment agency Awex.

    “I would like to sincerely thank Jack Ma and Alibaba to support Belgium in the fight against Covid-19,” said De Block.

    On Sunday, De Block’s office reported that a large supply of medical mouth masks Belgium had ordered were not arriving, because of possible fraud by the manufacturer in Turkey. The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the case.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job