 
Brussels allows trips across municipalities during lockdown, regional leader says
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels allows trips across municipalities during lockdown, regional...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 4,269 confirmed cases...
Doctors plead: don’t treat lockdown like car-free Sunday...
Top Gun anthem becomes theme supporting health care...
Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Brussels allows trips across municipalities during lockdown, regional leader says
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 4,269 confirmed cases
    Doctors plead: don’t treat lockdown like car-free Sunday
    Top Gun anthem becomes theme supporting health care workers
    Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of outbreak
    Coronavirus: how to help the homeless
    Belgium begins clinical trial on coronavirus treatments
    Coronavirus: UK goes on lockdown
    Belgian air quality has significantly improved since Saturday
    ‘No evidence’ that your pet can give you coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Infected health care staff get back 90% of salary
    Flanders imposes preschool Dutch tests
    Coronavirus: First homeless person tests positive at Samusocial
    Workers sent on temporary unemployment to get up to €1,500 net
    France gives free travel to health care workers
    UN calls for ‘immediate global ceasefire’ to fight coronavirus
    About 1,600 terror victims file for compensation
    Coronavirus: one in seven drivers broke lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: thousands volunteer as back-up medical staff in Flanders
    Fake vaccines and medical supplies being sold online, police warns
    View more

    Brussels allows trips across municipalities during lockdown, regional leader says

    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Residents are nevertheless urged to "use their common sense" and respect social-distancing rules, a government spokesperson said. Credit: PxHere

    Residents of Brussels’ most densely populated areas can venture into another municipality for a walk during the coronavirus lockdown, Minister-President Rudi Vervoort said.

    The leader of the Brussels-Capital Region’s comments come after a resident from Molenbeek was told by police in Brussels’ Grand-Place that they had to turn back around.

    “Brussels residents who live in densely populated areas where there is little greenery can certainly get a breath of fresh air in green areas or parks in another municipality,” Vervoort told Bruzz on Monday.

    Belgium last week introduced lockdown measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which shut down virtually all aspects of public life including by asking citizens to only go outside for “essential reasons.”

    Related News:

     

    The directives nevertheless said that outdoor physical activity was still allowed, a measure that has sparked confusion among the public and prompted officials to clarify what the rules meant in practice.

    Police in Brussels also said Vervoort’s statements provided some much-needed clarity on the rules.

    “We were informed that residents should only be allowed to go near their place of residence,” spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said. “‘Nearby’ is, of course, open to interpretation — a 5-kilometre walk is not a long walk for me, but for others, it is. In any case, it is clear now.”

    On Monday, after police in Brussels announced they had drawn up hundreds of reports and issued fines to citizens and businesses who did not respect the measures, the municipality of Forest said it would no longer allow people to sit around on the grass in Parc du Forest.

    A spokesperson for Vervoort’s cabinet nevertheless urged Brussels residents to “use their common sense.”

    “The goal is not to have people in Brussels going across the region for a walk in their favourite place,” spokesperson Zeynep Balci said. “The Region, therefore, trusts the people of Brussels will comply with what we communicate and that the safety rules are respected.”

    “If not, the policy will become stricter,” she added.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job