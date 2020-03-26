 
Belgian landlords asked for leniency towards tenants
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian landlords asked for leniency towards tenants...
Coronavirus: WHO on how to attack the virus...
Clock change this weekend: wasn’t that finished? ...
Coronavirus: Commission warns to ‘end selfishness’...
Coronavirus: workers ask ‘what is an essential sector?’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    Belgian landlords asked for leniency towards tenants
    Coronavirus: WHO on how to attack the virus
    Clock change this weekend: wasn’t that finished? 
    Coronavirus: Commission warns to ‘end selfishness’
    Coronavirus: workers ask ‘what is an essential sector?’
    Social distancing: a practical guide to 1.5 meters
    Coronavirus: Aldi and Lidl close an hour earlier
    De Lijn postpones the launch of the tram-bus in Brussels
    Parliament due to approve special powers for Wilmès government
    Coronavirus: nearly 500,000 cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: Brussels launches number for people without GP
    Coronavirus: Exercising in 1km radius is ‘not a good solution’ 
    Coronavirus: Emergency legislation planned by EU member states
    Coronavirus: Peak expected ‘in the coming weeks’
    Belgium sets aside nearly €300,000 for food aid
    Belgium could take a year to get back to normal, says Van Ranst
    Should you wear a mouth mask outside?
    Belgium in Brief: Singles, Keep Your Distance
    Belgium’s budget deficit now more than €30 billion
    Spain extends lockdown measures
    View more

    Belgian landlords asked for leniency towards tenants

    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian landlords have been asked to be understanding with regard to their tenants as Belgium faces up to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

    There is a need “to seek out the most useful solutions for both parties with their tenants, the important thing being that commercial tenants can get through this bad period without too much trouble,” explained Olivier Hamal, president of the National Union of Owners and Co-owners (SNPC) in a Facebook post.

    As for private residents, Hamal said that “although rent expenses, such as food or health care, must be prioritized, the fact remains that some of our fellow citizens could still find themselves in a delicate situation. An agreement will then have to be reached between landlords and tenants within the framework of a moratorium,” meaning they must agree to postpone payment.

    Related Articles

     

    Hamal is less lenient when it comes to student ‘kot’ housing. Many “will continue to use their kot to study and will at some point have to go take exams,” said Hamal, adding that the 12-month lease of a kot includes “a whole series of periods during which there is no schooling,” like during holidays or study breaks.

    “This crisis will require everyone to act accordingly. It is likely that there will only be losers and we will have to go through it together,” concluded Hamal. “Both landlords and tenants will probably have to put water in their wine and show understanding and common sense.”

    Some organisations have already done just that, with breweries Alken-Maes, Haacht and AB InBev all suspending rent for the use of their premises.

    The SNPC itself has had to take measures to deal with coronavirus, as they announced on their website that their offices are closed and legal appointments have been cancelled until further notice.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job