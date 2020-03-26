 
Coronavirus: nearly 500,000 cases worldwide
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Latest News:
Parliament due to approve special powers for Wilmès...
Coronavirus: nearly 500,000 cases worldwide...
Coronavirus: Brussels launches number for people without GP...
Coronavirus: Exercising in 1km radius is ‘not a...
Coronavirus: Emergency legislation planned by EU member states...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    Parliament due to approve special powers for Wilmès government
    Coronavirus: nearly 500,000 cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: Brussels launches number for people without GP
    Coronavirus: Exercising in 1km radius is ‘not a good solution’ 
    Coronavirus: Emergency legislation planned by EU member states
    Coronavirus: Peak expected ‘in the coming weeks’
    Belgium sets aside nearly €300,000 for food aid
    Belgium could take a year to get back to normal, says Van Ranst
    Should you wear a mouth mask outside?
    Belgium in Brief: Singles, Keep Your Distance
    Belgium’s budget deficit now more than €30 billion
    Spain extends lockdown measures
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 6,235 confirmed cases
    Sexual health organisation Sensoa advises singles to keep their distance
    Seeing if measures are effective ‘takes 8 to 10 days,’ says De Block
    Police seek clarification of the rules on outdoor activities
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not take patients from abroad
    135,000 self-employed have applied for income support
    Coronavirus: Europe is standing still
    World’s media hail Japan’s decision to postpone Olympic Games
    View more

    Coronavirus: nearly 500,000 cases worldwide

    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    The new coronavirus (Covid-19) has now infect nearly 500,000 people. Credit: Belga

    As of Thursday at 12:00 PM GMT, the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has affected over 481,230 people in 182 countries since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a tally by AFP based on official sources including the World Health Organisation.

    This number is likely an underestimation, as many countries including Belgium are currently only testing cases requiring hospital treatment as well as medical staff, much to the lament of organisations supporting nursing home workers and homeless people.

    Since the start of the epidemic, mainland China – where the outbreak began in December 2019 – has allegedly seen 81,218 cases, including 47 new between Wednesday and Thursday. Europe is the most affected region with 258,068 cases, followed by Asia (100,937 cases), the United States and Canada (72,606 cases).

    Related Articles

     

    According to the report, the pandemic has cost the lives of at least 21,867 people across the globe, with Italy losing as many as 7,503 citizens to the virus, trailed by Spain, which AFP said counted 4,089 deaths, and China with 3,281 fatalities. The top five is filled in by Iran (2,234) and France (1,331).

    On Thursday, Switzerland’s Federal Public Health Office announced that its current toll was 10 714 people infected, which is an increase of 1,002 compared to Wednesday. Belgium, too, counted a serious increase in infections, with 1,298 new patients bringing the total up to 6,235. Belgian virologists say it will get worse before it gets better: “According to the models that we follow, we expect a peak somewhere at the start of April,” said virologist Steven Van Gucht.

    While Belgium will assess the lockdown measures on Friday, virologist Marc Van Ranst has said that it might take up to a year for life to go back to normal.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job