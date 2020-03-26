 
Coronavirus: workers ask ‘what is an essential sector?’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: workers ask ‘what is an essential sector?’...
Social distancing: a practical guide to 1.5 meters...
Coronavirus: Aldi and Lidl close an hour earlier...
De Lijn postpones the launch of the tram-bus...
Parliament due to approve special powers for Wilmès...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    Coronavirus: workers ask ‘what is an essential sector?’
    Social distancing: a practical guide to 1.5 meters
    Coronavirus: Aldi and Lidl close an hour earlier
    De Lijn postpones the launch of the tram-bus in Brussels
    Parliament due to approve special powers for Wilmès government
    Coronavirus: nearly 500,000 cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: Brussels launches number for people without GP
    Coronavirus: Exercising in 1km radius is ‘not a good solution’ 
    Coronavirus: Emergency legislation planned by EU member states
    Coronavirus: Peak expected ‘in the coming weeks’
    Belgium sets aside nearly €300,000 for food aid
    Belgium could take a year to get back to normal, says Van Ranst
    Should you wear a mouth mask outside?
    Belgium in Brief: Singles, Keep Your Distance
    Belgium’s budget deficit now more than €30 billion
    Spain extends lockdown measures
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 6,235 confirmed cases
    Sexual health organisation Sensoa advises singles to keep their distance
    Seeing if measures are effective ‘takes 8 to 10 days,’ says De Block
    Police seek clarification of the rules on outdoor activities
    View more

    Coronavirus: workers ask ‘what is an essential sector?’

    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Workers’ Party (PTB/PVDA) is demanding a revision of the list of essential sectors that was issued by the government in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

    According to a press release titled “does the government find weapons more important than health?”, published by the PTB on Thursday, the list is “far too wide.” According to calculations by the party’s research department, it “now concerns two-thirds of workers,” party member Raoul Hedebouw said.

    The list in question is part of a ministerial decree that was published on 18 March in order for the Belgian government to be able to enact the far-reaching measures that have been in place since 18 March at noon. The measures include the fact that only essential businesses are allowed to remain open, and the list in the decree specifies which businesses these are.

    The PTB said in the press release that they were shocked that a new ministerial decree, currently in the making, would be expanded and would include the “safety and defence industry.”

    Related Articles

     

    In the press release, the PTB pointed out that “companies in sectors recognised as essential do not have to comply with basic health rules, such as social distancing.” The party stated that “health should always take precedence over all other considerations” and that “basic health rules should be respected in as many establishments as possible and non-essential sectors should be temporarily closed.”

    The PTB recently also voiced indignation about Health Minister Maggie De Block’s decision to destroy millions of mouth masks that had reached their expiration date, accusing her of “ignoring experts’ advice for years,” a claim they make based on documents the party allegedly got its hands on.

    On Thursday, the PTB was the sole party on the Belgian parliament’s home affairs committee to vote against a bill to grant Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès’ government special powers in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job