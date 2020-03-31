Coronavirus: King Baudouin Foundation donates €5 million...

The King Baudouin Foundation granted about €5 million in aid to organisations responsible for helping vulnerable groups and for first-line aid during the new coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Approximately €3 million will go to poverty and homelessness organisations, and €2 million to first-line aid organisations, the Foundation said in a press release. Almost 500 organisation received financial aid of 10,000 euros, distributed via a fast-track and simplified procedure.

On 20 March, the Foundation launched a first call for projects for organisations that support people in poverty, the homeless and people in precarious situations. €3 million was distributed among organisations in Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia, such as La Maison Croix-Rouge de Namur, DoucheFlux in Brussels and Kinderfonds de Tendeldoos.

Related News:

On 24 March, a second call from the Foundation followed, aimed at organisations and professionals responsible for primary care, such as general practitioners, home nurses, social assistants and midwives. €2 million have already been set aside for this purpose, also in Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia.

Organisations can still submit an application to the King Baudouin Foundation for flat-rate support of €10,000.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times