 
Supermarkets reopen following strikes over work conditions amid coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 02 April, 2020
Latest News:
Oil prices rise after US intervention...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 15,348 confirmed cases...
Supermarkets reopen following strikes over work conditions amid...
Coronavirus: 0 infections in smallest village of Limburg...
Don’t go to the beach this Easter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 02 April 2020
    Oil prices rise after US intervention
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 15,348 confirmed cases
    Supermarkets reopen following strikes over work conditions amid coronavirus
    Coronavirus: 0 infections in smallest village of Limburg
    Don’t go to the beach this Easter
    Coronavirus: Ghent calls for probe into death of 12-year-old girl
    COP26 climate summit postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
    Marseille 3D prints protective equipment for health-care staff
    Brussels’ tap water contains no more chlorine than ususal
    Belgium’s ‘background’ noise reduces
    Nursing homes tested from end of the week
    Coronavirus: VUB grants students a rent-free month
    Coronavirus: European Parliament offers its services to Brussels
    Transavia cancels Belgian flights til March 2021
    Belgian police threaten strikes over lack of mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Belgian woman (90) dies after refusing ventilator
    What else is happening today?
    Coronavirus leads to unreliable weather forecasts
    Coronavirus: mortgage and business loan deferrals announced
    How Belgium has rallied against the coronavirus pandemic
    View more

    Supermarkets reopen following strikes over work conditions amid coronavirus

    Thursday, 02 April 2020
    Two Delhaize supermarkets remained closed, after staff in five shops stopped work to demand better compensation and access to protective gear as they worked through the coronavirus pandemic. © Belga

    All shops shut down on Wednesday as staff went on strike in protest of inadequate working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic have now reopened, trade unions said.

    On Wednesday, workers at three shops in Brussels, in Ixelles and Anderlecht dropped work after management refused their requests for better compensation and sanitary protection.

    Staff at a Delhaize shop in the Walloon town of Jambes and of the Herman-Debroux Delhaize in Brussels joined the protest movement, but all shops have now reopened, Delhaize spokesperson Roel Dekelver said.

    Announcing the strike movement, trade union CSC said that staff worked without appropriate access to mouth masks or gloves and that a shop in the Walloon town of Jambes would also close down in the course of Wednesday.

    Staff were also demanding better compensation after the supermarket chain offered workers meal vouchers of a slightly higher value than usual until the month of June.

    Related News:

     

    “We want, as a minimum, that this augmentation becomes recurrent, but management refused,” Brussels’ CSC representative Rosetta Scibilia told La Libre.

    “Major retailers are making a lot of money right now and it would only be fair that their workers could benefit from that as well,” Scibilia added.

    Negotiations on Wednesday between unionized workers and management saw the company table new measures for staff, including €8 meal vouchers good for one year, instead of four months, according to the Belga news agency.

    The company also said it would provide its staff with masks from this weekend and that staff could use meal vouchers for a maximum of €100 until June and of €50 until the end of the year.

    Unions are still expected to give an answer to the new proposals on the course of Thursday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job