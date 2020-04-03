 
Brussels houses homeless migrants in vacant hotels
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 April, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels houses homeless migrants in vacant hotels...
Coronavirus: No-one is safe unless everyone is safe...
Man disguised as nurse arrested for spitting at...
Coronavirus: €1,450 bonus for front-line hospital staff...
Video: Brothers ski through Leuven as ski resorts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 April 2020
    Brussels houses homeless migrants in vacant hotels
    Coronavirus: No-one is safe unless everyone is safe
    Man disguised as nurse arrested for spitting at grocery staff
    Coronavirus: €1,450 bonus for front-line hospital staff
    Video: Brothers ski through Leuven as ski resorts are closed
    Coronavirus: Only 1 person per household should do groceries
    Coronavirus: Open Vld and CD&V against excessive checks
    Coronavirus: Academic year could be extended to 10 July
    Coronavirus: Belgium has third most deaths per inhabitant
    Coronavirus: Brussels hospital network nearing maximum ICU capacity
    EU support to short-term employment will test European solidarity
    Coronavirus: Belgium will end lockdown in phases
    Ibis becomes ‘care hotel’ for Covid patients
    Belgium creates police task force to unify enforcement of coronavirus lockdown
    ‘Renationalisation’ to save Brussels Airlines is a possibility
    Five Questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on basic income and the coronavirus
    Coronavirus: UK ‘massively’ ramps up testing
    Police shortage impacts criminal investigations
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 1,000 deaths
    Belgium trials ‘virtual’ cycling race
    View more

    Brussels houses homeless migrants in vacant hotels

    Friday, 03 April 2020
    With housing shelters saturated or shuttered, unhoused migrants camped in a park in northern Brussels. © Belga

    Regional authorities in Brussels are lodging unhoused migrants in two hotels in an effort to prevent them from gathering and sleeping outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Since 20 March, two hotels in Brussels with a combined capacity of 220 spaces have been hosting migrants who do not have access to official or associative housing services.

    A spokesperson for Rudi Vervoort, head of the Brussels-Capital Region’s government, said the decision was taken “for the sake of public health.”

    Related News:

     

    “We will not leave these people in precarious situations without housing during these particular times,” spokesperson Zeynep Balci told Bruzz.

    Following the imposition of lockdown measures in mid-March, public gatherings have been banned in order to ensure social distancing measures.

    But with no access to housing, migrants could be still seen gathering in Parc Maximilien near Gare du Nord, with authorities in of the City of Brussels confirming police had been sent to clear them out of the park.

    Shortly after the imposition of the lockdown measures, a migrant housing centre announced it would shut down to ensure social distancing rules, with a staff member saying the decision did not include provisions to avoid people ending up in the streets.

    The news prompted an unidentified hotel owner to open up the property to homeless migrants, also providing them with two meals per day.

    Porte d’Ulysse, a migrant housing centre run by a non-profit with support from authorities, already has its 350 places occupied.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job