Brussels houses homeless migrants in vacant hotels...

“We will not leave these people in precarious situations without housing during these particular times,” spokesperson Zeynep Balci told Bruzz.
Following the imposition of lockdown measures in mid-March, public gatherings have been banned in order to ensure social distancing measures.
But with no access to housing, migrants could be still seen gathering in Parc Maximilien near Gare du Nord, with authorities in of the City of Brussels confirming police had been sent to clear them out of the park.
Shortly after the imposition of the lockdown measures, a migrant housing centre announced it would shut down to ensure social distancing rules, with a staff member saying the decision did not include provisions to avoid people ending up in the streets.