Coronavirus: some garbage will not be collected...

Blue and yellow garbage bags will still not be collected this week in Brussels, according to Bruxelles-Propreté.

The news comes as two unions (CGSP and CSC) concerned about Bruxelles-Propreté employees’ protective equipment gave a strike notice, as Bx1 reported.

“The strike notice does not currently disrupt our services, but we remain dependent on the rate of staff absenteeism,” said Etienne Cornesse, spokesperson for Bruxelles-Propreté.

Blue bags (PMC packaging) will not be collected on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and yellow bags (paper and cardboard) will not be collected on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Bruxelles-Propreté has assured people that collection of all other garbage bags will continue as normal. Blue and yellow garbage bags have not been collected in Brussels since 26 March.

“Bruxelles-Propreté is doing their best to restore these services as soon as possible. Residents will be able to put out their blue and yellow bags for collection, on the right collection days for these bags as soon as the service is functional again,” Bruxelles-Propreté said on their website.

Meanwhile, Bruxelles Propreté is negotiating with the unions. “Solutions have already been in place for several days and they seem to be bearing fruit,” said Cornesse. “To facilitate the work of the collection teams, it is paramount to abide by the usual rules,” Bruxelles-Propreté reminded.



