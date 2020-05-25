Coronavirus: 100 undocumented people gather to demand support...

About a hundred undocumented people and supporters of the “Victim of the Regularisation 2009” collective protested for regulations in Brussels on Monday.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the cabinet of Federal Minister for Asylum and Migration Maggie De Block to demand regulations for undocumented people, as they too are hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, but cannot fall back on a support system at the moment.

“This manifestation was planned, and our forces were present,” a spokesperson for the Brussels North police zone told The Brussels Times. Even though most demonstrators were wearing a face mask, the mandatory social distance of 1.5 metres between people was not always respected.

The police immediately directed the group of demonstrators away from the Finance tower, where they were gathered, to higher up the Boulevard du Jardin Botanique. The group of demonstrators stopped in front of town hall of Brussels commune Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, where they demanded solidarity with undocumented migrants.

The members of the “Victim of Regularisation 2009” collective ask that the Belgian authorities take their responsibility and create regulations for undocumented people during the coronavirus pandemic, and do not forget them. This way, they will also have access to health care.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times