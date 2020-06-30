 
Floating barrier to keep migrants out nears completion in Greece
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 30 June, 2020
Latest News:
Floating barrier to keep migrants out nears completion...
American sharing e-bike Wheels launched in Brussels...
Weddings with up to 50 people allowed in...
‘Revenge porn’ victims given new support in Belgium...
EU confirms ban on US citizens when borders...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Floating barrier to keep migrants out nears completion in Greece
    American sharing e-bike Wheels launched in Brussels
    Weddings with up to 50 people allowed in July, 100 in August
    ‘Revenge porn’ victims given new support in Belgium
    EU confirms ban on US citizens when borders reopen
    Air France could cut thousands of jobs by 2022
    EU lifts travel restrictions for 15 countries from 1 July
    Brussels Airport struggles as EU mulls borders reopening
    Virus with ‘all essential hallmarks’ for pandemic found in China
    ‘First step’: praise for King’s letter to Congolese president
    Coronavirus immunity ‘probably significantly higher’ than tests suggested
    PM Wilmès unveils Ixelles plaque on 60th anniversary of Congo’s independence
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Deepest Regrets’ For Colonial Cruelties
    Cirque du Soleil on brink of bankruptcy, fires nearly 3,500 employees
    Germany takes over EU presidency with focus on Europe’s recovery
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 82 infections, 5 deaths per day
    Belgian king expresses ‘deepest regrets’ for colonial cruelties in Congo
    National rail tries to avoid crowding at the coast after legal threats
    Fake taxi driver who raped students sentenced to 12 years
    Four million people caught speeding in Belgium in 2019
    View more

    Floating barrier to keep migrants out nears completion in Greece

    Tuesday, 30 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The project for a floating barrier of almost 3 kilometres long and over a metre high off the Greek island of Lesbos is in its final phase, according to the Greek Ministry of Defence.

    The floating barrier will be installed in the north-east of the island, where since 2015 hundreds of thousands of refugees have crossed the Aegean Sea in overcrowded canoes to reach Greece and Europe.

    The Greek government launched a call for tenders on 29 January. The cost of the design, installation and maintenance for four years was estimated at €500,000.

    Related Articles

     

    The project sparked the concern of NGOs. “This plan raises worrying questions about the possibility of rescuers continuing to provide assistance to people attempting the dangerous crossing of the sea,” Amnesty International said.

    With the coronavirus crisis, arrivals on the islands across from Turkey have decreased drastically. Since April, only 350 people have arrived on the island of Lesbos.

    That said, more than 33,000 asylum seekers are living in five camps on the Aegean islands, with a capacity of only 5,400 people, and some 70,000 more in other facilities on the mainland.

    The Brussels Times