Floating barrier to keep migrants out nears completion in Greece

The project sparked the concern of NGOs. “This plan raises worrying questions about the possibility of rescuers continuing to provide assistance to people attempting the dangerous crossing of the sea,” Amnesty International said.
With the coronavirus crisis, arrivals on the islands across from Turkey have decreased drastically. Since April, only 350 people have arrived on the island of Lesbos.
That said, more than 33,000 asylum seekers are living in five camps on the Aegean islands, with a capacity of only 5,400 people, and some 70,000 more in other facilities on the mainland.