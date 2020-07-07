 
Bus driver left brain dead after attack by ticketless passengers who refused to wear masks
Tuesday, 07 July, 2020
    Credit: Eoghan OLionnain / CC BY-SA 2.0

    A bus driver in Bayonne, France is brain dead after having been attacked by passengers who didn’t have face masks.

    The incident occurred on Sunday after the driver denied entry to the passengers, who also didn’t have bus tickets.

    The man, who is in his fifties, was beaten and suffered serious head injuries. One person was arrested on Sunday and four other people were taken into custody on Monday, according to Sud-Ouest, a regional daily newspaper.

    The driver was unconscious when emergency services arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.

    Many of the driver’s colleagues refused to work on Monday following the incident, leaving traffic in Bayonne heavily disturbed. The drivers are shocked but not surprised, according to Sud-Ouest, lamenting a lack of security and daily tension between staff and passengers. Drivers reported three incidents in recent days.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times