 
1 in 2 Belgians became better cooks during the lockdown
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 12 July, 2020
Latest News:
1 in 2 Belgians became better cooks during...
“We must never forget Srebrenica,” Dutch Defence Minister...
Coronavirus: rising number of cases demands caution, says...
Nearly 200,000 Belgians used food banks in June...
‘Big Jump’ for cleaner water goes virtual...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 12 July 2020
    1 in 2 Belgians became better cooks during the lockdown
    “We must never forget Srebrenica,” Dutch Defence Minister stresses
    Coronavirus: rising number of cases demands caution, says Marc Van Ranst
    Nearly 200,000 Belgians used food banks in June
    ‘Big Jump’ for cleaner water goes virtual
    Hospitality sector hopes for busy summer to avert disaster
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages nearly 88 new infections a day, 137 since Saturday
    Compulsory face masks, day one: ‘Everything went calmly’
    Holiday departures: Traffic jams hit a record 955 kms in France
    ‘Don’t like it, don’t board’: outrage over crowds at Brussels Airport
    Mayor who imposed masks in May: ‘What took you so long?’
    Coronavirus-Belgium: CO2 emissions expected to be down by 13% in 2020
    Sports Illustrated features its first transgender model
    French version of book by Donald Trump’s niece comes out in October
    Coronavirus: Greece tightens screening at land border
    Flemish celebrate Flanders feast-day in a minor key
    Belgium adds Leicester to travel restricted areas
    Coronavirus: Global death toll tops 555,000
    Masks in cinemas: Snacks still allowed, says government 
    ‘Surprised at success’: €1 tickets boost art-house cinemas in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    1 in 2 Belgians became better cooks during the lockdown

    Sunday, 12 July 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    One in two Belgians report that their cooking skills have improved during the lockdown, according to new study by HelloFresh.

    In addition, 72% of Belgians tried new recipes through the lockdown, HelloFresh discovered, and “a fourth of respondents have expanded their repertoire of (healthy) recipes,” HelloFresh said in a press release.

    Only 30% reported snacking more, while 44% of respondents said they make more vegetables since the lockdown and 35% make more balanced meals.

    Related Articles

     

    The increase in healthy eating was more significant in Wallonia than in Flanders, according to HelloFresh, with 45% of Walloons reportedly eating more fruits and vegetables, as opposed to 37% of Flemings.

    Belgians are also taking more inspiration from international cuisine, with one in five actively looking for international recipes. HelloFresh users mostly chose Italian dishes this year, but Asian dishes rose most in terms of popularity.

    “Corona clearly changed our lifestyle and made us think about day-to day things in life,” HelloFresh said. A quarter of Belgians will cook at home more, mainly because it means eating more healthily and it allows for more freedom, according to the research. Millennials, in particular, will cook at home more, the study showed.

    Finally, 30% of respondents said they would pay more attention to letting less food go to waste, and the lockdown has caused increased attention to local and seasonal products.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times