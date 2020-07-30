   
Partial curfew introduced in second Belgian city
Thursday, 30 July, 2020
    Credit: Jean-Pol GRANDMONT/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

    The Walloon city of La Louvière has become the second city in Belgium to introduce a curfew in efforts to ward off a new surge in coronavirus cases.

    La Louvière Mayor Jacques Gobert decided imposed the late-night curfew all businesses of the Walloon city except the horeca sector, or bars, restaurants cafés.

    The curfew is set to come into force on 31 July and will mean all shops, including services stations, will have to close down from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, DH reports.

    Gobert’s decision makes La Louvière —a city of just under 100,000 inhabitants located midway between Charleroi and Mons— the second territory in Belgium to resort to imposing a curfew to curb the emergence of coronavirus clusters.

    At the beginning of the week, Antwerp Governor Cathy Berx put the entire Antwerp province under a strict late-night curfew which applies to all residents and businesses in the area, as new cases of coronavirus there surge.

    The introduction of the late-night curfew comes just days after a ban on sales of fermented drinks or spirits was enacted on 25 July.

    Local authorities had also banned the use of hookahs and made the use of face masks mandatory for all public or private gatherings of more than 15 people.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times