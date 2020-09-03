   
Tour operator Tui will repatriate 2,000 Belgians from Spain
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 September, 2020
Latest News:
Tour operator Tui will repatriate 2,000 Belgians from...
Rising sea levels could lead to flooding as...
Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new...
Two Belgian satellites successfully launched into orbit...
Unicef: Belgium scores poorly for mental health and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    Tour operator Tui will repatriate 2,000 Belgians from Spain
    Rising sea levels could lead to flooding as far inland as Ghent
    Belgian average continues to drop slightly, 440 new coronavirus cases per day
    Two Belgian satellites successfully launched into orbit
    Unicef: Belgium scores poorly for mental health and poverty among children
    Reuzegom: hearing on deadly student hazing postponed
    Quarantine period should be cut in half, says Belgian expert
    Cleaner dies after getting stuck in machine at meat processing plant
    Record summer for real estate in Belgium
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: Slovakia demands European Commission investigation
    Coronavirus: first vaccine batch to arrive in Belgium next spring
    Coronavirus: New advisory body, but who are they?
    Spain becomes red travel zone for Belgians from Friday
    City of Ghent expands face mask obligation from next week
    Brussels sees 44% more cyclists as schools restart
    Thousands of protesters demand resignation of Bulgarian government
    Swedish parents lock up kids for months for fear of coronavirus
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: widow accuses Belgian officials of ‘cover up’
    KU Leuven named best University in Belgium, 45th in the World
    Increasing number of Brussels red-zone travellers get tested
    View more
    Share article:

    Tour operator Tui will repatriate 2,000 Belgians from Spain

    Thursday, 03 September 2020
    © Belga

    Tour operator Tui will repatriate some 2,000 Belgian tourists from all regions of Spain except Tenerife from 3 to 10 September, spokesman Piet Demeyere said on Thursday.

    Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday that as of 4 September the whole of Spain, with the exception of the island of Tenerife, would be considered a red zone. All tourist and other non-essential travels to Spain will therefore be banned from that date.

    Tui has some 6,600 Belgian tourists throughout Spain, 2,000 of whom have booked a package holiday and 4,600 of whom only have a plane ticket. The tour operator is going to pick up all tourists from all regions of Spain, except Tenerife, between Thursday and 10 September. “All flights will continue as planned. So everyone can return next week,” explains Demeyere.

    Related Articles

     

    As a tour operator, Tui is responsible for the return of all package travellers. “All tourists who have booked a package holiday and who would stay in Spain longer than 10 September must interrupt their trip and we will look for a place on all scheduled flights to return to Belgium,” Demeyere said.

    For tourists who had only booked a flight and would stay longer than 10 September, Tui will allow them to stay on the existing scheduled flights until 10 September. There are still seats left. They will have to contact the airline themselves.

    From 11 September onwards, Tui will no longer fly to Spain until at least 22 September. What happens after that will depend on the new advice of Foreign Affairs.

    The Brussels Times