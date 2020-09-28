   
Belgium readies launch of ‘coronavirus barometer’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 28 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium readies launch of ‘coronavirus barometer’...
Fatal Charleroi arrest: court examines investigation of Chovanec...
‘Handmaids’ demonstrate for abortion rights outside Brussels’ Justice...
Outrage after car brandishing Nazi symbols joins Vlaams...
EU considers phasing out 1 and 2 cent...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 28 September 2020
    Belgium readies launch of ‘coronavirus barometer’
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: court examines investigation of Chovanec case
    ‘Handmaids’ demonstrate for abortion rights outside Brussels’ Justice Palace
    Outrage after car brandishing Nazi symbols joins Vlaams Belang protest
    EU considers phasing out 1 and 2 cent coins
    Decreased vigilance explains earlier closing time for Brussels bars and cafés
    Saint-Josse keeps 14-day quarantine as Belgium drops to 7
    Travellers to red zones still not entitled to travel assistance
    Belgium in Brief: Permission To Work From Home
    Belgium insists on teleworking where possible
    ‘Not an ideology’: Belgium leads push in support of Polish LGBTQ community
    ‘Show trial’: Marc Van Ranst rants on Twitter over lawsuit
    Belgium’s rapid rise in coronavirus cases begins to slow down
    Brussels new measures are ‘not enough,’ expert warns
    Heavy rainfall expected throughout Belgium on Monday
    Brussels bars will close before midnight from Monday
    Over 1 million coronavirus deaths registered worldwide
    Brussels transport disrupted as workers demand ‘coronaproof’ social protections
    First-ever course for piano-tuners starts in West Flanders
    France: No preventive lockdown ahead of Christmas
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium readies launch of ‘coronavirus barometer’

    Monday, 28 September 2020
    © Belga

    A Covid-19 barometer which will enable Belgium to fine-tune measures against the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be ready by Tuesday, the prime minister said.

    The barometer announced by authorities in the latest National Security Council (NSC) will use a colour-coded system to grade the epidemiological situation at a national, provincial and regional level.

    Speaking in a radio interview on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès said that the barometer was “almost ready” and should be launched on Tuesday.

    Related News:

     

    “The barometer will be an instrument allowing to keep better track of the evolution of the epidemic and to roll out a set of adapted measures accordingly,” Wilmès said.

    The system is being devised by the Celeval expert’s cell and will aim to guide authorities at different levels of government to tailor measures to fight the coronavirus to the epidemic situation in their area.

    The barometer will namely gather and centralise data on the number of people coming to their family doctor with respiratory problems, so as to allow health officials and authorities to keep track, in order to foresee a rise in hospitalisations and allow health workers to prepare accordingly, La Libre reports.

    Despite Wilmès’ comments at the weekend, disagreements remain about the effective date of release of the barometer remains a point of contention, with one official saying that it could be delayed further amid disagreements within the Celeval.

    “If the barometer does not arrive tomorrow, it is only because Celeval did not finish on time,” the official, which chose to remain anonymous, told De Morgen.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times