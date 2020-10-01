   
Belgium’s new PM De Croo in sprint to join EU Council Summit
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s new PM De Croo in sprint to...
Brexit: EU starts legal action against UK over...
Belgium in Brief: How To Form A Government...
New Belgian government is sworn in by the...
Who is in Belgium’s new federal government?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    Belgium’s new PM De Croo in sprint to join EU Council Summit
    Brexit: EU starts legal action against UK over withdrawal agreement breach
    Belgium in Brief: How To Form A Government
    New Belgian government is sworn in by the king
    Who is in Belgium’s new federal government?
    Man who stabbed ex-wife to death outside divorce court walks free
    Belgian average rises steadily to 6 coronavirus deaths per day
    Fuel prices drop from Friday
    Gross, not net: liberal party leader contradicts pension reform numbers
    Cheatsheet: changed measures from 1 October?
    Belgian police arrest gang of coronavirus lockdown scammers
    Germany adds Belgium to list of red zones
    Belgium’s contact tracing app unavailable on some smartphones
    New government’s programme: diversity, gender equality and investment in justice
    Brussels Airlines will extend its offer to and from Africa this winter
    Brussels hospitality sector demands compensation for cafés’ early closure
    Belgian Burger King wants a Michelin Star
    New Prime Minister Alexander De Croo ‘has no enemies’, his father says
    Belgium’s new government is ‘resolutely pro-European’
    ‘Virus is just an excuse’: Brussels sex workers angry over sudden prostitution ban
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s new PM De Croo in sprint to join EU Council Summit

    Thursday, 01 October 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s new prime minister Alexander De Croo is in a sprint to complete a string of swear-in formalities in order to join fellow heads of state at his first EU Council Summit.

    De Croo’s cabinet on Thursday is rushing him through two key events which clash with the start of the EU summit: his government declaration and the transfer of powers from the incumbent premier, Sophie Wilmès.

    “We are expecting him today, but it will depend on his agenda,” a Belgian EU official told The Brussels Times, adding that he was unable to say whether he would make it on day one.

    Related News:

     

    De Croo is already set to miss leaders’ doorstep arrivals, set to take place from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, as his government declaration before Belgian lawmakers is slated for 2:15.

    While social-distancing requirements mean the event will exceptionally take place in the EU Parliament building, just a stone’s throw away from the summit, De Croo will then be rushed out of the EU Quarter to attend the transfer of powers ceremony at 3:30 PM.

    A spokesperson for De Croo did not reply to multiple requests for comment on his participation in the summit, already postponed as fellow Belgian, EU Council President Charles Michel, went into coronavirus quarantine.

    The two-day EU leaders’ summit is expected to tackle thorny foreign policy subjects such as the political crisis in Belarus, EU-China relations and Turkey’s destabilising actions in the Mediterranean, as well as the recent poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

    With De Croo’s agenda still charged on Friday —when he is set to return before Belgian lawmakers to ask for confidence in his government, which is set to be voted on on Saturday— plans are already in place for Michel to replace his fellow countryman on day two of the summit.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times