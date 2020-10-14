Only 2 EU areas remain restriction-free for Belgian travellers from Friday

Only two regions across the European Union remain green zones for Belgian travellers from Friday, according to the latest update of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Many of the zones that were initially orange have also turned red now, meaning it is strongly discouraged to go there from Friday 16 October at 4:00 PM.

The only regions that are still green in the EU are the province of Istria in Croatia, and the island of La Palma in Spain (Canary Islands), meaning that travel is possible without any additional restrictions.

The Netherlands, which only had one orange zone left, has now become entirely red. In France, twelve additional departments are now coloured red.

Related News:

The regions of Berlin and Bremen in Germany are also red, as is Sweden’s capital Stockholm.

Switzerland and Italy, countries that were completely orange during the last update, now both have several red zones. In Ireland, Croatia, Austria, Poland and the United Kingdom, red zones have also been added.

In Spain, by contrast, a number of areas in Galicia and the Canary Islands, that were initially red have turned orange again.

Additionally, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has also officially removed the instruction that anyone returning from a red zone automatically has to quarantine and be tested.

From now on, whether or not a test and/or quarantine will be mandatory when returning to Belgium will depend on the travellers’ Passenger Locator Forms, which will now include a ‘self-assessment questionnaire’ to determine whether you have taken any risks during your journey.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times