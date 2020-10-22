   
Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium approaches average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per...
Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for...
Covid-19: interior minister wants priority testing for police...
Will the European Parliament water down sustainable farming...
Belgium need not repatriate children of Syria fighters,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 October 2020
    Belgium approaches average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per day
    Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for Covid-19
    Covid-19: interior minister wants priority testing for police officers
    Will the European Parliament water down sustainable farming in EU’s agricultural policy?
    Belgium need not repatriate children of Syria fighters, says court
    Only 1 EU area remains restriction-free for Belgian travellers
    Belgium’s new testing strategy: who can still get tested?
    Belgium’s state debt rises above €500 billion
    Brexit talks to resume, with less than four weeks for an agreement
    Coronalert: A majority of app users notify others of positive test result
    Air pollution costs each of us €1,250 a year
    Passports for sale undermine EU citizenship
    How can we boost EU-Africa collaboration in research and science?
    Pope Francis supports civil unions for same-sex couples
    1 in 10 will only develop Covid-19 symptoms after quarantine
    UN agency for aid to Palestinian refugees faces funding gap during coronavirus crisis
    Netherlands breaks new daily coronavirus infection record
    Contact tracers barely used registration forms in Belgian hospitality sector
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again on Friday
    Lockdown is the only option Belgium has left, expert warns
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for Covid-19

    Thursday, 22 October 2020
    © BELGA/ POOL BERT/VAN DEN BROUCKE

    Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmès has been admitted into the intensive care unit following her infection with the new coronavirus last week.

    Wilmès, who took over Belgium’s premiership and steered the country through the first wave of the pandemic, was admitted into the ICU on Wednesday night, according to one of her spokespersons.

    The spokesperson confirmed the news to Belgian media and said that that the 45-year old minister was conscious and in a stable condition.

    Related News:

     

    Wilmès announced last Friday that she was going into self-isolation and getting a coronavirus test after developing “suspicious symptoms.”

    Her announcement came hours before a government meeting on new coronavirus regulations, which she said she would not be physically attending.

    The day after, she confirmed on Twitter that she had tested positive and said she had probably contracted the virus from within her family circle.

    Days earlier, she had attended a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers following which her Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, also tested positive for Covid-19.

    Schallenberg and Wilmès sat next to each other during a breakfast at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, according to reports by Reuters.

    Wilmès, who is also deputy prime minister, is one of several politicians hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus, including the UK’s Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times