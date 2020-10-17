Belgian minister Sophie Wilmès tests positive for Covid-19...

Belgium’s former Prime Minister and current Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès has tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), she announced on Twitter on Saturday.

“The result of my Covid test is positive,” she tweeted. “An infection that probably occurred in the family circle, given the precautions I have taken outdoors.”

Het resultaat van mijn Covidtest is positief. Een besmetting die wellicht plaatsgevonden heeft in familiekring, gezien de voorzorgsmaatregelen die ik buitenshuis heb genomen. — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) October 17, 2020

Wilmès had contacted her doctor after presenting symptoms and entered quarantine on Friday, causing her not to attend the Consultative Committee meeting in person.

“The multiplication of cases unfortunately reminds us that no one is safe. Take care of yourself and especially each other,” she said in a subsequent tweet.

Wilmès is one of more than 200,000 Belgians to be confirmed with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times