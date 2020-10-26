Dozens arrested at anti-coronavirus measures protests in Brussels...

Several demonstrations against stricter coronavirus measures went forward in Brussels on Sunday, drawing hundreds of people to the unauthorised gatherings and leading to 71 arrests, police said.
One demonstration against the “Covid-19 dictatorship,” which failed to get authorisation from the city, called on protesters to gather in Rond Point Schuman, where police on Friday said they were expecting large groups to turn up.
Police said they arrested just over a dozen people who came to the protest carrying fireworks or box cutters,” a police spokesperson told Belgian media.