Germany will go into ‘partial lockdown’ from Monday
Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Credit: Belga
Germany will go into partial lockdown from Monday 2 November, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the sixteen states decided on Wednesday.
The country will introduce a ‘lockdown light’, which resembles the measures that were taken during the first coronavirus wave in the country.
The intention is to use contact restrictions to control the increasing number of infections and to ensure that the Germans can spend Christmas with their families, according to the authorities.
From Monday, and until at least the end of November, families are only allowed to meet up if they do not exceed the maximum of 10 people together, and there are no more than two households, according to local media.
Restaurants, bars, clubs, nightclubs and cafés will close down. but home delivery or takeaway will still be allowed.