   
Snow could fall in Belgium this weekend
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 November, 2020
Latest News:
Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic...
Brexit negotiations between EU and UK continue in...
Brussels will set up giant Christmas tree on...
Latest Covid-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, creator...
Coronavirus vaccine will ‘not replace’ other tools, WHO...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 November 2020
    Ghent university hospital opens testing centre for asymptomatic people
    Brexit negotiations between EU and UK continue in Brussels
    Brussels will set up giant Christmas tree on Thursday
    Latest Covid-19 vaccine is over 90% effective, creator says
    Coronavirus vaccine will ‘not replace’ other tools, WHO warns
    How a second wave coronavirus patient differs from the first
    Snow could fall in Belgium this weekend
    Belgium in Brief: 5 Reasons It Got So Bad In Belgium
    Police called to join coronavirus ‘fine strike’ after brawl fuels discontent
    Coronavirus hospitalisations continue to decrease in Belgium
    1 in 6 Belgians do not want a vaccine
    Germany mulls increasing Covid measures ahead of ‘difficult winter’
    Covid-19 boosted contactless payments in Belgium, survey shows
    ‘Small beehive’: why the coronavirus hit Belgium so hard, twice
    Boris Johnson goes into quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    Amnesty: Human rights were ignored in Belgium’s care homes
    Justice Minister queries release of suspected police attackers
    Belgium’s Mobility Minister advocates driving classes for errant road users
    My name is Robert McCoy, and I’m an EU whistleblower
    Bird Flu: Bruges to withdraw its swans from city canals
    View more
    Share article:

    Snow could fall in Belgium this weekend

    Monday, 16 November 2020
    Credit: Stock image

    The first snow of the season could fall on Belgium this week as forecasts say that an influx of icy weather could see snow flurries sprinkle parts of the country at the weekend.

    The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM/KMI) said temperatures are expected to drop to 5ºC during the week and hit a low of around 3ºC at the weekend.

    Temperatures are expected to begin dropping on Friday and even plummet to 2ºC in the highest points of the Ardennes, as cold weather sweeps the inland region.

    Related News:

     

    On Sunday, meteorologists said that as clouds swarmed the country, precipitations were to be expected and said there was a risk of frost and snow flurries, according to Le Soir.

    NoodweerBenelux, a weather forecasting service for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, said that Belgium and its surroundings could expect an influx of icy weather by the end of the week.

    “This may result in slight frost in the BeNeLux, but we will have to wait a bit longer to confirm this,” the service wrote on its Sunday forecast.

    Elsewhere, the RMI said that skies would remain covered throughout Sunday with intermittent rain, and forecasted a maximum temperature of 12ºC in central Belgium.

    Snow fell on Belgium during the first months of 2020, with the first snows on January piling up just under 10 centimetres of snow after an “atypically warm” end of 2019.

    In late February, the country’s open-air ski resorts called on snow ports aficionados to take to the slopes after the first sustained snowfall gathered some 30 centimetres of snow on the tracks.

    Last week, the RMI announced it was revising Belgium’s average temperature upwards by 0.3ºC, in the second increase of the country’s average year-round temperatures in a decade.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times